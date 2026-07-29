MY CAREER GOALS

As I approach the final months of my program at the University of Houston, I'm filled with a mix of excitement and anxiety. This journey has been a labor of love, requiring countless late-night study sessions and part-time jobs. Now, just three months from graduation, I'm facing a daunting $3,500 tuition balance that threatens to pause everything I've worked for. Having grown up in Katy, Texas, a place that has always felt like home, I'm fortunate to be surrounded by a supportive community that gives me hope.

Graduating is not just about receiving a certificate. For me, it's a gateway to fulfilling my dreams and creating a better future for my family and myself. Each class, each assignment brings me one step closer to a career I've aspired to for so long. Overcoming this financial obstacle would mean everything, allowing me to step confidently onto my chosen path. Your support, whether through a donation or by sharing my story, would be a cherished part of this significant moment in my life



