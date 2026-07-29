My car is falling apart

I have just recently moved into a house after being homeless for a month. Unfortunately, during the time that I was homeless, my car was used heavily and has now decided that it is ready to retire. I need a dependable vehicle so I can get my sister to her doctor appointments. She is diabetic and has severe scoliosis and arthritis. She was just approved for disability, and has never been able to drive. I'm only asking for the necessary amount for a down-payment on a reliable vehicle. Thank you for considering helping me out. God bless you!