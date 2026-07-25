My Call To Ministry

Answering the Call to Ministry





Hello friends and family,





My name is Michael Murray, and I am excited to share that I have been given the opportunity to attend ministerial college as I pursue God’s calling on my life to become a pastor and evangelist. This is more than an education for me — it is preparation for a lifetime of serving others, sharing the Gospel, and helping people grow in their faith and relationship with the Lord.





For many years, God has placed a deep passion in my heart to reach people with hope, truth, compassion, and the love of Christ. My desire is to minister to those who are hurting, encourage those who feel lost, and dedicate my life to serving wherever God leads me.





This August, I will begin ministerial college, where I will receive biblical education, spiritual training, leadership development, and hands-on ministry experience. Through this opportunity, I hope to grow into the pastor and evangelist God has called me to be and make a lasting impact for His Kingdom.





As I step out in faith, I am prayerfully looking for partners who would be willing to support this journey — whether through a one-time gift or monthly sponsorship. Tuition, books, housing, and ministry expenses create a financial challenge, and any contribution, no matter the amount, would truly make a difference and help me continue pursuing the call God has placed on my life.





Most importantly, I would greatly appreciate your prayers as I take this step of faith and prepare for ministry.





If you feel led to support me financially, thank you from the bottom of my heart. Your generosity is not only helping me receive an education, but also helping invest in future ministry and the lives that will be touched through it.





Thank you for believing in me, praying for me, and being part of this journey.





With gratitude and blessings,

Michael Murray





Testimony:

My name is Michael, and from a young age, people spoke prophetic words over my life that God had a calling and purpose for me. Even as a child, there was a sense that God had something significant planned for my future.





However, during my teenage years, from around age 13 to 17, I made many poor decisions and became involved with drugs and unhealthy influences. Those choices led me down a difficult path and created challenges that impacted many areas of my life.





In 2019, my struggles brought me to a turning point. I appeared on the Dr. Phil Show and was given the opportunity to attend Turn-About Ranch in Utah, where I spent 91 days in a recovery program. That experience became an important step in my journey and helped lay the foundation for the transformation God would continue to work in my life.





Over the years, I have become involved with Turning Point USA and have had the opportunity to build relationships and connections through that organization. More importantly, I have continued pursuing a deeper relationship with God and seeking His direction for my life.





In the spring of 2024, I visited The Ramp School of Ministry. During that visit, I knew God was calling me there. My intention was to enroll that fall, but after facing numerous setbacks and obstacles, I was unable to move forward at that time. Although discouraging, I trusted that God was still directing my steps.





Two months ago, I felt God clearly tell me that the time is now. Since then, I have committed to stepping out in faith. I currently do not have a car, and I am working every opportunity available to me while pursuing the call that God has placed on my life. Despite the challenges, I believe God is opening doors and making a way for me to attend ministerial school.





Today, I have approximately two months to raise the funds needed for tuition and expenses. I am asking for those who believe in me, believe in the calling God has placed on my life, and desire to partner in what He is doing, to stand with me in prayer. If God leads you to give financially, your support would help make it possible for me to attend ministerial school and continue pursuing the purpose He has placed before me.





Thank you for taking the time to read my story, for your prayers, and for any support you feel led to provide. I am grateful for every person who chooses to walk alongside me on this journey of faith.





If you feel led to support this journey, I welcome both one-time gifts and monthly partnerships. Every contribution, no matter the amount, will go directly toward my tuition and school-related expenses at The Ramp School of Ministry. I will also be working while attending school to do my part and help cover costs. My goal is not simply to receive support, but to steward every opportunity God has given me while faithfully pursuing His call on my life.





More than finances, I am asking for prayer and partnership. I truly believe that God uses people working together to accomplish His purposes, and I am grateful for every person who chooses to stand with me on this journey.



