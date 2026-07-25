My brothers top surgery

My brother just turned 17, growing up our parents fought a lot and I had no one there for me except for my older brother, he raised me and taught me what was wrong and what was right, 5 years ago he came out as trans but we’ve always known, my dad is trying his best to be supportive but my brother has to do most of the stuff on his own. Right now he’s juggling two jobs and college, I want to do something for him.