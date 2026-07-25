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My brothers medical fund

Goal$4,000 USD
Raised$1,582 USD

Fundraiser created byNicole Smit

Fundraiser funds will be received by Gregory Smith

My brothers medical fund

As pictured my brother has a little girl he is raising and she means the world to him. Her mom is not a part of her life. She is very very close to her dad.


Please help with donations and Prayer for my brother Gregory Smit. The money raised goes towards my brothers medical bills. My brothers medical insurance will not pay all of his medical bills and he is no longer able to work. I am Nicole Smit the sister of Gregory Smit.


My brother has a rare heart problem for his age called diastolic dysfunction. That is the bottom number on his blood pressure reading. Most men who have this are in their late 70s and my brother is way younger.


Diastolic dysfunction refers to when the diastolic part of this action is abnormal. The ventricles do not properly relax and become stiff meaning they cannot feel with blood properly and this causes blood to dam up in other parts of the body such as the lungs. This causes my brother to be short of breath. This is referred to as pulmonary congestions and in the vessels that lead back to the heart.


My brothers symptoms

extreme weakness, extremely fatigued, weak muscles, forgetfulness, blurry vision, shortness of breath and severe bone pain. My brother is mostly in the bed from the symptoms but he cannot sleep as a normal person so he has to take prescriptions to help him sleep. My brother did painting/ construction work for himself before he had gotten sick.


My brother was raised in church since a newborn baby. He is a God loving and God Fearing man. He helps people when he can but he can't now because he is sick. His medical bills are piling up and he has charged way to much on his credit cards. The credit cards charge ridiculous interest rates.


My brother cannot work due to his medical condition so he does not have that income coming in anymore. You can imagine just how much I love my brother by creating this fund to help with his medical bills. I hope and Pray he gets better so he can work again and have the energy he needs.


My brother has a great heart for helping people and a great soul and we are both very close to God. God has always blessed us and I thank God Jehovah Holy Spirit and Jesus Christ for all that they have done for us. We have been through hard times but God Jehovah and Jesus and Holy Spirit has gotten us through it all just like they promised and they will never fail or forsake us. I am Praying to God that you will find it in your heart to help us out. God Blessings to you all!!!

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