My brother in law Jesse needs medical help

Hi everyone!





My brother-in-law Jesse Viens is in need of financial help for his medical needs. He began having major medical issues following his Covid vaccines. His western medicine doctors have done nothing but continue to load him up on more and more pharmaceuticals, which are not treating the root cause of his issues.





Since I am a licensed and board certified acupuncturist, I have begun doing treatments for him for his vaccine injury/long haulers issue. I also have him using a holistic alternative called iherqles plant spray, which is the main part of my protocol for him. He is noticing pain relief, more energy and symptoms he’s been dealing with for years are finally calming down. I donated one bottle to him, which will run out soon. He needs help getting a package of 9 bottles to fully clean his blood with the product’s loading protocol.





I am rallying people to help us pay for this so he can get his life back. I know if we can get him enough of this product he will experience the miracles it’s had on many other people’s lives and health.





Please consider donating, even if it’s just a few bucks so we can help save Jesse’s life!



