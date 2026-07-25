My brother an I Need help raise money for my dad

my brother, and I recently lost our father and we’re trying to raise money to help pay for his funeral Even with me and my brother together still wouldn’t be able to cover his causes. David Daniel Castillo was a wonderful dad he serve for the military. He was always true to his word. he recently lost the battle. Due to his heart my dad went down, swinging to the very end so me and my brother . Sincerely, asking. For help to put are dad to rest



