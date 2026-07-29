This book was born from a deeply human moment I could not stop thinking about.

My Broken Brain





This book was born from a deeply human moment I could not stop thinking about.





It began after a conversation that changed the way I understood emotional overwhelm.





During a vulnerable moment, someone said something that stayed with me forever:





“I forgive you as I am aware it is not your intention and has more to do with my f…cked brain.”





That sentence pierced something deep inside me.





Not because I saw anyone as broken…





but because I realized how many people silently carry emotional overwhelm they do not know how to explain.





People who are struggling internally.





People who are emotionally exhausted.





People who are overwhelmed by their own minds.





People who desperately want connection, yet sometimes find themselves withdrawing from it.





And instead of judging what I did not understand, something inside me became curious.





I wanted to understand.





Not fix people.





Not label people.





Not reduce human beings to diagnoses, categories, or assumptions.





Just… understand.





That moment opened a door inside me I cannot fully explain.





The more I began learning about emotional overwhelm, emotional shutdown, nervous-system exhaustion, fear of vulnerability, overthinking, emotional flooding, shame, withdrawal, and the invisible emotional battles many people silently carry…





the more I realized:





Many people are fighting battles nobody can see.





And many of them have spent years believing they are broken simply because they never had the language to explain what was happening inside them.



