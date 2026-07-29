My breast cancer journey

May 11th i was given the worst news I could ever hear i have triple negative stage 2 breast cancer i just had my first initial oncologist appointment on Wednesday and he has came up with a plan i first off have to have my port put in and scans done already did all the labs and genetics testing i had to do just waiting on then to come back our next step is 6 months of chemo then surgery and then radiation so this is going to be the longest battle of my life and trying to raise my 14 or old grandson is a feet in itself my husband of 36 yrs tries his best to help but we are both disabled which makes it even more challenging i am usually the one who does it all so I don't know how this is going to work im going to have a co-pay on the dr and on the hospital and have yet to figure out how im going to cover all my expenses it is very overwhelming to think of all that is to come if anyone can help us i would truly appreciate anything that you could give and I need lots of prayers as well losing my daughter was one of the hardest things we went through but I think this fight im up against is going to be just as tough thank you in advance for anything given including lots of prayers