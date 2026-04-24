My best friend needs help

I'm trying to help my best friend that I consider my sister. She is helping to raise her grandchildren and is on disability. Her house, that's been in her family for generations, is in need of repair. They need windows, a functional kitchen, and an updated bathroom.

The grandkids have been living in this home since they were infants, and my best friend plans to pass this home on to them some day but needs help to afford the repairs now so they can all live there together and safely. Thank you for any donation and Stay Blessed.