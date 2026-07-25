My Best Friend Bubba

Bubba is my 8 year old French Mastiff who is in need of Vet care. I got Bubba and his brother Oscar when they were puppies and we're big in our community and social media platforms for keeping our neighborhood safe and creating smiles worldwide. Every morning I've prayed with my boys by my side and with Bubba not feeling well it hurts my heart and I wish I could take away his pain away. I'm eternally grateful for your love and support for my family. 🙏🐾