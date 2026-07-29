My Family Needs Help Through This Cancer Battle

I was recently diagnosed with Philadelphia Pos+ Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia 10/28/25 taking me away from my family as their financial breadwinner. The reports I've been getting are pretty optimistic to say the least, but it's all is in the hands of the Lord and no one but him knows the outcome of my journey.





I feel extremely blessed and as if this journey has already been predetermined to me by my faith alone. Especially after speaking with my Oncologist/Hemotologist going through this all this time and then a cherry on top yesterday (05/13/26) was the clinch point for me. After speaking just yesterday with my Oncologist/Hemotologist and learning that at my ripe age of 48yrs of age I have done much better than most 20 - 30 years of age on all of this particular Chemotherapy my body & mind has been subjected to with the Lord, great disposition, and outlook of this whole journey in the best light and mindset each and every day so my body and others may hopefully gleam a bit of hope from me to help them through this storm. Not bragging! Just believe its extremely important no matter what. God Bless