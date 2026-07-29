My Battle for the 3rd Time Against Cancer

"Hello everyone,

As my 60th birthday approaches, I find myself facing the toughest fight of my life. I am a two-time cancer survivor. I have fought this disease twice before with everything I had—enduring surgeries and intense radiation treatments—and by grace, I won.

Unfortunately, the battle isn't over. A third, cancer has recently been discovered on my pelvic bone. This is going to be a grueling uphill climb, and I am preparing to fight with everything I have left.

But right now, the financial strain is making it hard to focus entirely on healing. I am on a limited, fixed income. Without a vehicle, and with medical bills piling up, I have fallen behind on rent, basic utilities, and food. I am currently facing financial hardships that are simply beyond my means to resolve on my own.

My Goals for this Fundraiser:

Immediate Relief: To catch up on my overdue rent and utility bills so I can keep a secure, safe roof over my head while I undergo treatment. Medical & Daily Support: To help cover mounting medical costs and transportation/delivery needs since I do not have a car. My Ultimate Wish: My deepest dream is to return home to Ireland to spend the remainder of my time surrounded by the landscapes and peace that mean the world to me.

Reaching my 60th birthday is a milestone I desperately want to see, and returning to Ireland is the peace I am fighting for. If you can donate, even a small amount, it will directly ease my daily survival stress and bring me closer to these goals. If you cannot donate, please consider sharing my story with others.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your kindness, your prayers, and your support."