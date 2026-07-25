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My baby deserves to thrive.

Goal$1,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byChrista Jones

My baby deserves to thrive.

My son is almost 5 years old and was born with mosiac trisomy 21. He is just now starting to walk. I work very hard at the hospital from 3 to 1130pm to barely make ends meet. I have no one no support to help me with my son. His father keeps him during the evenings I work. Yes my son gets a disability check. I just want my baby to be able to thrive while he is home. I rent a falling apart house for 995 and thats the cheapest I could find. My baby is obsessed with coco melon to the point that he cry when its not on the tv. He needs so many things.. a much bigger area with safe toys that play area that he can play in and be in during the day time while he is awake. He does not understand like me and you his mind is not there. He can walk some but will sit down so I take him in a stroller when I go anywhere. He needs a better highchair for his size. I need a way to help me bath him because he moves so much and now he is so much bigger I cant wash and comb his hair because he wont let me he will scream and cry. I have been at this hospital for 2 years I wish I could own a home one day so my baby will have something to live in because he wont be able to care for himself alone he would need a nurse. Right now me and him stay in this one bed room with a 50 inch tv a dresser a queen bed and toddler bed. This is not enough space for both of us.

Thank you for your help..and god bless i am a true believer.

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