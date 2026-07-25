My Aunt Brenda was in a double head on collision.

On Sunday May 3rd, I received a call you never want to get. My 68 year old aunt Brenda Seymore was involved in a double head on collision. I immediately went to the hospital and was told it was her fault and automatically I knew something was wrong. My aunt is the most careful driver.

She is so careful if you text when she is driving you receive an automatic notification saying she is driving and she will call you when she gets to her destination.

I asked all the questions. Did they do a CT of her brain, spine, x-ray of chest? They did all of that. She had a fractured sternum, cracked ribs, lumbar spine was compressed and fractured, broken bones in her right hand and no skin on the top of the right hand.

You have to understand the relationship I have with my aunt to understand I knew something else was wrong. She had been seen by HP, EMS, ER, she was on the 4th floor for observation for the night because her oxygen wouldn’t stay up. She couldn’t get a deep breath because it hurt so bad. I noticed she was slurring when I arrived. I knew she didn’t talk like that. The more I looked at her the more I realized she was having a stroke!

I went and grabbed her nurse and she did all the test and approximately 15 people from the stroke crisis team came in. The neurosurgeon was in the room within 5 minutes and they were taking her down for another CT this time with contrast. Once she made it back they confirmed the stroke and believe that she had a stroke at the time of the accident as well. She had a blood clot and a blockage. Which started making sense. From what she remembered to what she did not.

I was due to be out of town on Thursday-Sunday for my daughter’s dance comp. I thank God every day for allowing me to be present when this happened. I am so sad it happened to her. She is the sweetest aunt in the world. I love her like a mother.

Not only did God spare my aunt that day, no one in the other cars were hurt.She spent a week in the Neuro-ICU. From there they moves her to Roger C. Peace for multiple rehabs. She is finally home but still has PT through at least through August.

She doesn’t work. She is on a fixed income and she now has hospital bills coming in. She will be taking a 90 minute simulator test to test her reaction time that she has to pay for as well.

Her car is of course totaled and what they are giving her is not that much to help her get a good car that she won’t have to put a lot of money into. The judge did knock her expensive ticket down to $25 but she has the first 4 points on her license ever. That will make her insurance go up another expense that she didn’t have before. She doesn’t know I m doing this for her but I am praying we can share and raise enough money to take some of the burden off of her. She does have a Son and daughter in law that have been very helpful and two grandchildren that live here she normally picks up from school and she never missed a volleyball game for her granddaughter or a baseball game for her grandson. Unfortunately, she has missed so much.

She has a fiancée Bryan that stayed with her multiple nights, as well as her son that lives here stayed multiple nights another son and daughter in law that live in VA. He came in and stayed for 2 weeks when his mama was in the hospital. We all took turns. The boys and Bryan stayed the nights and I stayed the days when I was in town. If you have any questions for me please feel free to ask. If you cannot donate I understand. We could always use prayers. I am just trying to help my sweet aunt!!





Tonya