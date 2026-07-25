GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image
Fundraiser Image
Fundraiser Image
Fundraiser Image

My Archeo-Odyssey

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$1,140 USD

Fundraiser created byKevin DeMera

Fundraiser funds will be received by Kevin DeMera

My Archeo-Odyssey

I am excited and humbled to share with you that I have the opportunity to participate in an archaeological excavation at El-Araj/Bethsaida, an ancient Biblical town on the shores of the Sea of Galilee in Israel. Recent archaeological discoveries have confirmed that this is a location mentioned several places in Scripture. This confirmation is one more of many that continue to confirm the historicity of the Bible. I am excited to be a small part of that process.


As I prepare to travel to the shores of the Sea of Galilee and participate in uncovering the rich history of a place so deeply connected to the ministry of Jesus Christ, I ask for your prayers. Pray that the name of Jesus Christ is magnified through all I say and do. Pray that I will serve Him well. Your prayers are deeply needed and well appreciated by me. Should God lead you to support my journey financially, I will be humbled and grateful for every donation no matter the amount.


Your support will help cover the costs of travel, medical insurance and emergency evacuation expenses, excavation participation, lodging, meals, and other expenses associated with this mission. Whether through a financial contribution or your prayers, you will be partnering with me in an opportunity to study and preserve a place that has played a vital role in Biblical history.


This is much more than an academic experience: It is an opportunity to walk where Jesus ministered, to study the historical setting of Scripture, and to unearth historical facts that enlarges and bolsters our understanding of the Truth found in God's Word.


Bethsaida is one of the most significant locations mentioned in the New Testament. It was the hometown of the apostles Peter, Andrew, and Philip, and it was near this area that Jesus performed miracles and taught the crowds who followed Him. The land around Bethsaida witnessed some of the most significant events recorded in the Gospels, making it a place of profound Spiritual and historical importance.

  1. Jesus walking on the water of the Sea of Galilee (Mk 6:45-51)
  2. Healing a blind man (Mk 8:22-26)
  3. Feeding the 5,000 (Lk 9:12-17)


As I participate in this excavation, I will be helping uncover and preserve evidence from the ancient world of the Bible. Biblical archaeology allows us to better understand the people, cultures, and places that form the backdrop and Truths of Scripture. Every discovery helps illuminate Biblical Truth and strengthens our appreciation for the historical reality of the events recorded in God's Word.


This journey is not merely an educational endeavor but an opportunity to grow Spiritually. It is a path to share with others through archaeology how the Good News of Jesus Christ is real and life changing. While participating I will gain a deeper understanding of the Bible, and share what I learn with my church, family, friends, and people in need of salvation. My goal is to use this experience to encourage others by demonstrating how history and archaeology reveal the validity of Biblical events.

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $1,200 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $290 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,775 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Business
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA! If you appreciate our independent media effort, please support us to fight censorship! We are being silenced in every front...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve