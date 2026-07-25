My Archeo-Odyssey

I am excited and humbled to share with you that I have the opportunity to participate in an archaeological excavation at El-Araj/Bethsaida, an ancient Biblical town on the shores of the Sea of Galilee in Israel. Recent archaeological discoveries have confirmed that this is a location mentioned several places in Scripture. This confirmation is one more of many that continue to confirm the historicity of the Bible. I am excited to be a small part of that process.





As I prepare to travel to the shores of the Sea of Galilee and participate in uncovering the rich history of a place so deeply connected to the ministry of Jesus Christ, I ask for your prayers. Pray that the name of Jesus Christ is magnified through all I say and do. Pray that I will serve Him well. Your prayers are deeply needed and well appreciated by me. Should God lead you to support my journey financially, I will be humbled and grateful for every donation no matter the amount.





Your support will help cover the costs of travel, medical insurance and emergency evacuation expenses, excavation participation, lodging, meals, and other expenses associated with this mission. Whether through a financial contribution or your prayers, you will be partnering with me in an opportunity to study and preserve a place that has played a vital role in Biblical history.





This is much more than an academic experience: It is an opportunity to walk where Jesus ministered, to study the historical setting of Scripture, and to unearth historical facts that enlarges and bolsters our understanding of the Truth found in God's Word.





Bethsaida is one of the most significant locations mentioned in the New Testament. It was the hometown of the apostles Peter, Andrew, and Philip, and it was near this area that Jesus performed miracles and taught the crowds who followed Him. The land around Bethsaida witnessed some of the most significant events recorded in the Gospels, making it a place of profound Spiritual and historical importance.

Jesus walking on the water of the Sea of Galilee (Mk 6:45-51) Healing a blind man (Mk 8:22-26) Feeding the 5,000 (Lk 9:12-17)





As I participate in this excavation, I will be helping uncover and preserve evidence from the ancient world of the Bible. Biblical archaeology allows us to better understand the people, cultures, and places that form the backdrop and Truths of Scripture. Every discovery helps illuminate Biblical Truth and strengthens our appreciation for the historical reality of the events recorded in God's Word.





This journey is not merely an educational endeavor but an opportunity to grow Spiritually. It is a path to share with others through archaeology how the Good News of Jesus Christ is real and life changing. While participating I will gain a deeper understanding of the Bible, and share what I learn with my church, family, friends, and people in need of salvation. My goal is to use this experience to encourage others by demonstrating how history and archaeology reveal the validity of Biblical events.