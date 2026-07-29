My 4 month old sons 2nd heart surgery

Hello my name is Trevor Lansing I am a daddy to a very special little boy. His name is Westen. I need help with gas and whatever else mom and I might need. His mom my wife has seizures and something is going on with her brain with her cat scan she had done. I’m trying my very best to comfort her and remind her I am here. Whatever you can do even if it’s little or just a prayer for me and my family would be greatly appreciated! Amen.