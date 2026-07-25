My name is Jessie adams. Im 44 years old and last year I got full custody of my 4 grandchildren. Ages 4-10. I've worked my whole life. I'm also a veteran. It is almost impossible to maintain a home, pay all the bills and raise 4 kids on your own. But I refuse to give up. I drove a vehicle that was loaned to me for two years and recently had to return it. So no ride to work equals no job. My boss put a hold on my schedule until further notice. All five of us sleep in one room at my elderly father's house. Last week he sold his house and is moving on with his wife. I've got 3 kids about to start school. I've got no way to get them started. No way to get to work to pay for school clothes or supplies. Let alone fine a place to live. I'm running out of time and they deserve so much more. I just need a little help. Right now I'm desperate. If I can get donations here. I will pay them forward right back on this sight as soon as I'm able. I make that promise to myself. Thank you