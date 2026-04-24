My 25 year old car needs help

Hello,

My name is Lorrie Crow, and I'm having trouble getting to either one of my 2 jobs..bc my car needs work.

I'm 65 years old, and have been working all my life...

I just want to be able to continue to get to work

because without transportation I've been falling desperately behind on EVERYTHING.

I realize how tough it is for everyone, but anything helps...

Thanks in advance and God Bless



