My 1st Grand Baby

My daughter is having a baby girl in November. Yes I'm gonna b a granny. I'm so excited I want 2 get my new grand baby so things like a car seat 2 bring her home from the hospital a bassinet in a stroller these items r very expensive and we can not afford them. I'm asking please 🙏 🙏 🙏 🙏 I want and need 2 raise the money 2 get these items 4 my new grand baby. We will very much appreciate donations. Thanks u all so much and God Bless.