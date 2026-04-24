My 16yr old sister is in severe shape

Our family is facing one of the most difficult times we have ever experienced. My 16-year-old sister is currently hospitalized with severe aspiration pneumonia. She has been in the hospital for several days, is sedated, and remains on a ventilator as her medical team works tirelessly to help her recover. While we are holding on to hope, she continues to face serious complications, including recurring high fevers.





Right now, our focus is entirely on being by her side and supporting her through this fight. As you can imagine, the emotional toll has been overwhelming, and the financial burden of medical expenses, travel, meals, and missed work is quickly adding up.





We are asking for your prayers first and foremost. Please pray for healing, strength, wisdom for her medical team, and comfort for our family during this difficult journey.





If you are able to contribute financially, any amount—no matter how small—will help ease the burden and allow us to focus on what matters most: helping make sister recover. If you are unable to donate, we completely understand and would be grateful if you would share this fundraiser with others.





Thank you for your kindness, support, and prayers. Every prayer, donation, and share means more to us than words can express.





With gratitude,

Her Family

(I’m putting a baby picture of her to keep a privacy at least a little private but she is 16 now. )