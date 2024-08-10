Help Matthew Wallace & Family

Goal:
USD $25,000
Raised:
USD $14,162
Campaign funds will be received by Matthew Wallace
October 8th, 2024
Hi friends! I wanted to update you on the lack of success that Matthew has been having with the doctors. I had mentioned in my last update that we were all putting all our eggs in an appointment he had waited 5 months for that was held last week, on October 3rd. We were under the impression that this doctor was a neurologist and a movement specialist specializing in dystonia. But he wasn't a neurologist, and he only specializes in cervical dystonia, which focuses on just the neck. Matt’s dystonia has moved beyond his neck, is throughout his entire body now, and is considered to be "generalized dystonia," which a doctor of cervical dystonia is not qualified to treat.
He has an appointment in February with Kansas University Medical Center with an actual neurologist, and we are confirming that he is qualified to treat this particular kind of dystonia. As you can imagine, with each doctor visit that results in no treatment plan, Matt, Sam, and our entire family are becoming more discouraged.
We know that bigger hospitals like the Mayo Clinic (Minnesota,) Mass General (Boston,) and a few other hospitals can treat generalized dystonia. They are an option, however, traveling with his physical problems and under his circumstances and the expenses involved make it difficult, but not impossible. We will do everything we can to help him get the treatment he needs. We are investigating those hospitals to be certain that he can be treated before we make any plans to get him there.
We are ever so thankful for the prayers, and the financial support that he has received thus far, and we ask that you please continue in your support. This is a long journey for him and his family. Although it seems like they keep running into walls and getting very few answers, we know that when God closes the door, He opens a window. We also strongly believe in the power of prayer and God's healing. The Lord has a plan, and through this journey, He will receive honor, glory, and praise. Thank you so very much! In Christian love, Wendy Wallace, (Matt's mom.)
September 14th, 2024
I wanted to send out an update to let you know what is going on with Matthew. Sadly, at this point he's not making progress. He met with a new neurologist this week, who was for starters, not all that aware of dystonia. But also because of an upcoming appointment on October 3rd, decided that other Dr would be better suited to treat him.
We are truly putting all our eggs in the October 3rd appointment basket. It is with a neurologist who's also a movement specialist and specializes in dystonia. This is highly encouraging to us. Since his diagnosis, which was basically discovered by his wife, Samantha, they haven't been able to find a Dr who can truly treat him. The health care system in Missouri has been so very disappointing. Between not sending referrals to not really taking the time to care for their patient, and writing him off as not worthy of their time, it's been very discouraging.
We covet your prayers. Our prayer is that Matt can finally have a treatment plan that can help him manage his spasms in a manner that can truly get him back to a normal quality of life so that he can eventually go back to work and continue to provide for his family.
We are so appreciative of your thoughts and prayers, your kind words, and your financial help. Please continue to spread the word as this is a long-term uphill battle.
I will post a new update once he sees the movement specialist in October. May God bless you.
