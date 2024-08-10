Help Matthew Wallace & Family

On April 30th, their lives turned completely upside down. Sam got a call from Matt's work, that he had been sent to the ER. His employer thought he was having a seizure. Doctors struggled to find a cause for what was happening but diagnosed him with a rare neurological disorder called Cervical Dystonia.





Dystonia makes his nerves misfire, causing the whole left side of his body to spasm, twist, and tighten, leaving his left eye closed, his speech slurred, unable to speak, a leg drag, and sometimes too weak to hold himself up. These violent spasms are similar to a Charlie horse, and jolt his head from side to side or front to back. This disorder is progressing rapidly and essentially came out of nowhere.





In the beginning, the dystonia was centralized in his neck. Within 30 days, it had spread and is currently affecting his whole left side. Spasms occur in his neck, both eyes, chest, arms, and legs, and often cause him to pass out. This disorder is so uncommon that relief, albeit temporary, can only come through trial and error. As of August 30th, they still do not have a doctor who knows the disorder enough to properly treat him. He's gone through numerous CAT scans, MRIs, and ultrasounds.





Matt is currently on short-term disability, and Samantha is a full-time stay-at-home mom and Matt's full-time caregiver. Disability only pays 60% of his regular salary, excluding overtime which was an instrumental part of Matt's salary.





Since dystonia is not common, he needs to find a neurologist who specializes in its treatment. They're making progress, and have an appointment with a movement specialist, but not until October.





We're seeking to raise funds for medical expenses, food, and living expenses for the family. We are also seeking prayers that they can find a caring doctor and a treatment that will enable Matthew to go back to work and live a normal life. There is no cure. But we know that with a proper treatment plan, he can find some normalcy in his life.





Thank you in advance for your prayers and your contribution to Matthews’s dystonia journey. I pray for God's richest blessings on our efforts to help him find a treatment plan and a normal life. We also ask that you share this fundraising campaign with other believers. God gives and blesses us so that we can bless others. Thank you for your help.









Matthew Wallace was living as any 26-year-old husband and father of two should be. 2 months earlier, his wife Samantha had given birth to their second child. They were a happy Christian family, finally finding some normalcy in their family of four. We are seeking prayers and financial support to help Matt with his medical and living expenses. My name is Wendy Wallace and Matthew is my son.