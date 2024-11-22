Campaign Image

Save Wild Horses and Burros This December

Goal:

 USD $2,500

Raised:

 USD $1,126

Campaign created by Erin Phillips

Campaign funds will be received by Mustang Mission Wild Equine Rescue Inc.

Save Wild Horses and Burros This December

Mustang Mission is a nonprofit organization.  Your donations are 100% tax deductible.

Over 60,000 wild horses and burros are currently languishing in holding facilities, and hundreds more are in danger of neglect, abuse, or slaughter for meat. Mustang Mission is a new rescue dedicated to saving these wild equines and providing them with the training they need to flourish in a domestic environment.

Every day, we see mustangs and burros that need help, and we're regularly asked to take in at-risk mustangs. However, we're rarely able to help because we don't have adequate funding. I can 100% guarantee you that your donation today will enable us to save more equines. With your help, our impact can continue to grow.

Will you consider supporting our work to save equine lives?  Please share this campaign and encourage friends and family to donate - it would mean the world to us!

Thank you so much!

Erin Phillips, Executive Director

www.mustangmission.blogspot.com

Recent Donations
Show:
Brownie
$ 25.00 USD
14 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
14 days ago

Shirley
$ 40.00 USD
14 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
16 days ago

Brian
$ 50.00 USD
20 days ago

Lea
$ 15.00 USD
21 days ago

God bless the work you do.

Anna Gomez
$ 50.00 USD
21 days ago

Jack
$ 35.00 USD
25 days ago

Celia
$ 50.00 USD
26 days ago

Jack
$ 75.00 USD
1 month ago

Mary
$ 75.00 USD
1 month ago

Adele
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

KFerguson
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Nancy Danch
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Erin, thank you for all you do. You are a blessing to our wild ones.

Anonymous Giver
$ 150.00 USD
1 month ago

Dana
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 35.00 USD
1 month ago

Moon and Wyoming
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Thank you for all that you do ;)

Robin Maca
$ 26.00 USD
1 month ago

God Bless!

Anonymous Giver
$ 40.00 USD
1 month ago

Updates

Rocket's and Ember's Stories [VIDEOS]

December 4th, 2024

Enjoy these two videos I put together about Rocket and Ember for Giving Tuesday!

Ember: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-nLUnAWdktA

Rocket: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YY_X6jCevmQ&t=9s

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo