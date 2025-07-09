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Ride Rescue for a Struggling Disabled Mom

Goal$5,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byCharles Gouge

Ride Rescue for a Struggling Disabled Mom

🚗💔 Remember that moment when life takes an unexpected turn? That’s me right now. I woke up to a nightmare—my car, my only means of getting around for work and doctor appointments, was stolen. It wasn’t just any car; it was the key to independence and stability.

I rely heavily on public transportation, but it’s not reliable or efficient enough. That’s why having wheels is crucial for me—it connects me with my community and supports my well-being. Now, without a vehicle, I feel stranded. Every day stretches out in front of me, filled with uncertainty as I try to figure out how to get from one appointment to another, not knowing if or when the next tragedy will hit.

I’m on disability, which means every penny counts. Rent and medication are non-negotiable; food is essential. Every dollar that goes towards transportation feels like a drop in the ocean of needs I have. But without wheels, those small waves can’t make it to shore—they just evaporate out there in the vast desert of life’s hurdles.

💌 You might be wondering: What does this mean for me? It means missing doctor appointments because I can’t rely on buses that often don’t show up or are too crowded to safely manage my condition. It means more isolation, as trips out become a daunting task instead of the simple commute they once were. And it means constant worry—will today be the day when lack of transportation becomes an insurmountable barrier?

That’s why I need your help. Your support isn’t just about replacing my car; it’s about empowering me to continue living a life rich with experiences, not restricted by boundaries set up by fate or misfortune. It’s about hope—the belief that even in tough times, there are good people who care and can make a difference through their kindness.

🌟 If you could help me get back on the road again, I would be eternally grateful. This isn’t just about getting from point A to B; it’s about regaining some control over my life in the face of overwhelming challenges. Your donation, no matter how small or large, will mean so much more than you might ever know—it could change mine forever.

Thank you for taking the time to read this and consider lending a helping hand. You can imagine it’s like stepping up when someone is down, offering them something that they desperately need but feel too ashamed to ask for on their own. Let’s break through those barriers together—with your support, I won’t just find my way; we will all witness the power of community in action! ❤️

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