Muslim Boss fired me after learning I'm Christian

I was a Regional Manager for a well known food chain. Until upper HR found out I was a Christian and decided to make up some fabricated policy to get me fired. The DAY AFTER they found out I was a Christian, this happend. Then, they didnt pay me my final check. I'm owed about $5,000 and about to be evicted out of my house, lose my car, won't be able to pay my medical bills and will have absolutely nowhere to go. The heat and humidity where I live won't allow my pups and I to make it that long on the streets. I have no remaining family or friends that could possibly help with this unforseen and unfair circumstance these people have put me in.





How are Muslims able to get away with this? My HR department apparently is primarily made up of Muslims. Worked for them for 3 years and never once was the there an issue with until that day they discovered my faith. After discussing with my District Manager in an off the record conversation, the very next day I was terminated for some random fabricated "company policy" that was supposedly broken. They didn't even give a legitimate reason. Just told me that I was no longer qualified for the role for not meeting company policies. The day after I was terminated, my District Manager tried "apologizing" to me and told me it was indeed because of my faith, he had no control and they felt conflicted and uncomfortable to have me running their stores and training their employees. When hes the one who told them. Hes an Atheist, but of course they didnt fire him and he gladly told them about me being a Christian.

SO.. here I am. About to be homeless in a few days, car is about to be repossessed from non payment and my body just might give up on me without being able to pay for my co-pays for prescriptions. My poor two dogs have no idea whats coming to them and I have nowhere for them to safely live if I am forced to the streets.





How has America gotten this lost? We work so hard and these people end up running our companies and then firing those with different belifs than them? I was BORN here and worked years to get into the position I was at. All to be taken away in an instant because of my faith.





I really have reached rock bottom and am desperate for any kind of help.

Anything helps at this point.





God bless you and God bless America.