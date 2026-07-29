Musicians for Pastor Last Mass

Fr. Nick Blaha's final major Mass as Pastor of Blessed Sacrament Church in Kansas City, Kansas will be on June 29 for the Solemnity of Ss. Peter & Paul. In gratitude for his service, we would like to sing Schubert's Mass in G, which necessitates hiring some string players and soloists. In the economically deprived area of KCK, the parish is hardly flush with funds for this extraordinary event, so we need to seek support outside the parish. Blessed Sacrament is a beautiful 100-year old church with a thriving community that deserves to experience great beauty such as this. Please consider supporting this cause.