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Esthers of the World! Woman Life Freedom

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$893 USD

Fundraiser created byHooman Khalili

Fundraiser funds will be received by Hooman Khalili

Esthers of the World! Woman Life Freedom

For the past two years I have traveled across Israel and the United States creating large public murals honoring the brave women of Iran who have risen up against one of the most oppressive regimes in the world.

My name is Hooman Khalili. I am an international muralist and filmmaker. In the past 21 months I have made 17 trips to Israel and unveiled 18 Woman • Life • Freedom murals across the country. These murals were created to give a voice to the voiceless and to remind the world that the people of Iran—especially its women—are courageously standing up for freedom.

Many of these murals carry a deeper biblical message. They reference the ancient connection between the Persian and Jewish people and the story of Esther, the courageous woman who rose up in Persia to save her people. On the walls of these murals you will often see the words: “Esthers of the World, Rise Up.”

Today a new generation of Persian women are showing that same courage.

These murals are not only works of art—they are public declarations of faith, freedom, and solidarity with those suffering under tyranny.

Now I am working to expand this movement and to document it in a film project that tells the story of these murals and the global fight for freedom that inspired them.

Your support will help fund:

• The creation of new Woman • Life • Freedom murals

• Travel and materials for mural production

• Filming and documentation of the murals and the movement behind them

• The early development of a documentary film about this historic women-led revolution

My goal is to raise $10,000 to continue this work and to begin capturing the story of these murals on film.

If you believe in freedom…

If you believe in standing with those who suffer under oppression…

If you believe, like Esther, that sometimes one voice can change history…

Please consider supporting this mission.

Together we can ensure that the voices of the women of Iran are not forgotten.

Esthers of the world — rise up.

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