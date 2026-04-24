Munchkin’s Miracle: Life-Saving Heart Surgery

“Every challenge is an opportunity for a miracle to unfold.”

Munchkin is my sweet fur baby who turns twelve soon. She is not “just a dog” — she is family.

Every morning her excited face and rush into my arms for a hug give me purpose. Her playful

antics make me laugh, and our nightly routine of goodnight kisses before she settles on her

favorite blue blanket is one of the purest joys in my life.

Our world changed when Munchkin was diagnosed with severe Congestive Heart Failure. Her

echocardiogram revealed ruptured heart chords and serious mitral valve leakage. We were

devastated to learn she might only have 8–12 months left. That was 6 months ago. We are now

on the countdown of borrowed time. Our days after the diagnosis were filled with tears as we had

to stop walks, play time with her toys, and so many of the simple things that made her life

special. It felt like we were losing pieces of her every day.

Then we found real hope. We discovered Dr. Masami Uechi at the Jasmine Cardiology

Veterinary Clinic (JASMINE Veterinary Cardiovascular Medical Center) in Japan — the world-

renowned pioneer who developed and performs open-heart surgery to repair the mitral valve in

small dogs. Unlike other clinics that use human valves (which are often too big for the patient),

Dr. Uechi custom-creates valves and heart chords specifically for each dog. This groundbreaking

procedure has given countless dogs additional healthy, happy years.

For stories of hope and success please visit MIGHTYHEARTS Project at

mightyheartsproject.org. The organization was founded by parents of patients whose lives were

extended and healthy after the open-heart surgery.

Munchkin has already completed all the required testing — echocardiograms, abdominal

ultrasounds, extensive bloodwork, and rabies titer testing — and has been officially accepted as a

candidate for this life-saving surgery. Dr. Uechi and the clinic are ready. Munchkin is ready. We

are ready.

We are a semi-retired couple and have already spent hundreds of dollars on diagnostics. The

surgery and travel to Japan represent a significant financial challenge we cannot meet on our

own. We are humbly asking for your help to raise the minimum $20,000 needed for the surgery.

Any funds over will be used for basic travel expenses (flights, Airbnb, and meals) so we can be

with our girl every step of the way. Pre-surgery included 3-4 days in Japan. Surgery requires 7-

10 days. Post surgery is 14-21 days. Our living expenses will be enormous and challenging to

afford.

With successful surgery, Munchkin can return to the life she loves — walks, playing with her

toys, buggy rides, cuddles, and all the little moments that make her tail wag. Instead of living

fragile and limited, she can have more precious years filled with joy.Please help us make this miracle possible. Every donation — whether $5, $10, or more — truly

adds up and brings us closer to saving our precious Munchkin. Your generosity and shares mean

everything to us.

Thank you for believing in miracles and for loving our fur baby.

With heartfelt gratitude, Margueritte & Munchkin’s Family

Prescott, Arizona



