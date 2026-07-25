Multiple Sclerosis fight

With a very heavy heart, I'm reaching out to others in a time of need. My husband has been diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis but according to the lesions on his brain and spain, he has been suffering with in silence for over 25 years. Now that he has been diagnosed, at such a late stage it has been progressing aggressively and he is almost at the stage of paralysis. Unfortunately my husband is the provider and has been for the past 26 years but I did however manage to enroll in school for Medical Billing and Coding to help with our and kids future. I'm a year out from graduation, I've even applied for jobs to help in the meantime but no luck with a 5 year work gap. The bills are piling up and the only relief in sight is that he may get approved for disability to help with the household, and once I graduate I can do more to help our family. I'm asking with all hope, faith and love for help to maintain my family until the disability comes through. Thank you with love, Evelyn Coleman