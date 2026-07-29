Multiple Sclerosis

Hello! My name's Britnay & I've had MS since 2009. Over the past few years I've had unexpected medical issues & have ended up in medical debt that's negatively affecting my treatment options. For example, I have a balance with my Neurologist office & they won't see me/do my infusions until it's paid. I'm working on it on my end, but was hoping maybe I could get some help from you guys! Every little bit helps & I'll be eternally grateful ❤️