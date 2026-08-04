Multiple Myeloma Treatment

I was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma in October of 2017. I had a stem cell transplant in July of 2018 and was in remission until December of 2022 when I relapsed. In January of 2026 My left femur fractured due to the lesions in my bones that is caused by the Multiple Myeloma. It is extremely slow to heal and I have to use a walker and wheelchair to get around. I live by myself and want to stay in my home as long as I can. I have been independent since November of 2015 when I lost my husband of 39 years. I have Medicare and it does not cover all of my medical bills or prescriptions! I also have been using a product called Nueva to help me manage my illness but there is no cure! I would very much appreciate any support I can get because my insurance does not cover supplements. Thank you for reading my story and thinking about me!