Flood Relief - Kerrville Family

I am writing to respectfully request your consideration for financial assistance on behalf of a family that was devastated by the recent flooding in Kerrville, Texas.





Unlike previous flooding events, this disaster was caused by a local creek that crested at more than 30 feet. To the best of our knowledge, there is no historical record of this creek reaching such a level or causing flooding of this magnitude. The floodwaters inundated their home that had never before experienced this type of catastrophic damage.





The family affected is primarily older residents and hardworking individuals who have lived in this home for most, if not all, of their lives. Their modest home, built in the early 1950s, is located in a blighted neighborhood and was not covered by homeowners' insurance. As a result, they have lost virtually everything they owned and have no financial means to recover on their own or make repairs.





This is a proud, hardworking family and who have spent their lives supporting themselves and their community. They grew up with very little and learned to live within their means, asking for little from others. Seeking assistance is not something that comes easily to them, but the magnitude of this disaster has left them with few options.





Several charitable organizations and relief agencies have met with this family. Unfortunately, they have been informed that available funding and construction resources are extremely limited, and assistance cannot be guaranteed even if they qualify for repair programs.





The purpose of this request is to seek financial support that will help provide temporary and, if necessary, permanent housing (the damage is that bad), as well as assist with essential home repairs and basic living expenses for this family as they begin the difficult process of rebuilding their lives.





Any contribution, regardless of the amount, will make a meaningful difference. Your generosity will provide hope, stability, and the opportunity for this family to rebuild not only their homes but also their lives after this unprecedented disaster.





Thank you for your time, compassion, and consideration. We sincerely appreciate any assistance you are able to provide.