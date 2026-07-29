Mugged & Robbed in Dallas of Everything

I moved from Minnesota, a smaller city called Austin, to Dallas. I continued to run my business, fixing computers and doing data entry. I found a job with SMS Info Comm & was driving for Uber part time. One late evening this month, I was mugged on my way home from the gym. They got my iPhone & I reported it to Dallas police. I went to the ER & ended up with stitches to my eyebrow & several in my lip. There were two, they had a gun, I fought for my bag, was able to keep it. The bag had my wallet, cards, driver's license, and spare Android phone. I keep two phones, one for business and one is personal. I moved on. Then, days later, somehow, the same three individuals ambush me on a completely different side of Dallas, now with a 3rd and a different gun. It is very severe, I am hit over the head with the gun, my back broken, essentially fractured in two places, my hand and finger broken, and I need more stitches over my eye, with a black eye, bruising, and damage to my face over the nasal passageway. Fortunately, Parkland in Dallas fixed everything and did amazing work scanning and healing me. Still, I had to leave Dallas. In the process of the attack I lost my vehicle, my stuff in the vehicle, and not to mention I was saving for a new place, technically homeless at the time. I was working two jobs and getting close to securing a new residence in a safer area called Southlake. Because of this attack and how I do not know how they tracked me, keeping in mind, the common question is, did you know them? No, I had never met them before. I hope to never see them again. My family answered my call from the ER, and since I cannot fly or even use a bus without an ID, he drove from Minnesota to get me. I have not been able to get at&t to lock my number & the criminals continue to use my phone and info. I was able to eventually one I got out of the hospital, after days, lock my bank account, where I had my money, only to find a balance of around 18 dollars left. I am beat up and a burden to my family, unable to drive for Uber & I had to give up my SMS Info Comm job when I left Dallas over concerns I may be attacked again. I am staying in a hotel and applying for jobs and benefits. I may be hired by the school system soon through a temp agency. I have an MBA and over 25 years of IT experience. I am hoping to get a new place, and, or, a vehicle. I am waiting on her copies of everything and still trying to get at&t to let me have my number so I can get into the rest of my stuff to lock it up from these professional thieves. I believe they came with the Fifa world cup as I never had a problem with this type of thing before. I believe somehow another group is involved and they helped these guys remotely in some way. I am concerned and could really use some help. I only have photos from the first attack because I had no phone or camera to take pictures after the 2nd but it was much more severe and left me in the hospital for days. I have some recovery pics I will share.