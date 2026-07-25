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Emergency Fund for Alexander and Autumn's Family

Goal$30,000 USD
Raised$2,575 USD

Fundraiser created byRanee Mueller

Fundraiser funds will be received by Ranee Mueller

Emergency Fund for Alexander and Autumn's Family

Most of you already know of the crisis our son and daughter in law are in, that Autumn is experiencing a mental health crisis, and that their daughters are being cared for by their uncle and aunt (Josh and Ivory), with us (their grandparents, Jeddo and Taita) as support.

Rich and Ranée are raising money to make sure they don't lose their home during this time, so their daughters have a home to return to and to maintain as much stability as we can, as well as making sure that any other expenses that come up can be covered. We are the primary contacts for all issues legal and financial, with Josh and Ivory supporting us in that. Both sides of their family are working in unity and love and faith.

We are so grateful for all the support, moral, spiritual, material, and financial that is already being poured out on our whole family. God bless you all!

God is Truth! We know that when the truth prevails, they will be free indeed.

"For Thy power depends not upon numbers, nor Thy might upon men of strength; for Thou art God of the lowly, helper of the oppressed, upholder of the weak, protector of the forlorn, savior of those without hope." Judith 9:11

"O my Lord, Thou alone are our King. Help me, who am alone and have no help." Esther 14:3

"When I am afraid, I put my trust in Thee. In God, whose Word I praise, in God I trust without a fear. What can flesh do to me?" Psalms 56:3-4

"On God rests my deliverance and my honor; my mighty rock, my refuge is God. Trust in Him at all time, O people; pour our your heart before Him; God is a refuge for us." Psalms 62:7-8

"A wooden beam firmly bonded into a building will not be torn loose by an earthquake; so the mind firmly fixed on a reasonable counsel will not be afraid in a crisis." Sirach 22:14

"The Lord heard her cry." Daniel 13:44

"In the world you have tribulation; but be of good cheer, I have overcome the world." John 16:33b

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