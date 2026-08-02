Much needed Central AC

My husband and I both work full-time, but we’ve been struggling with a major problem in our older home. When we bought our house, it came with a swamp cooler that worked for a little bit.





Since then, we’ve been relying on window air conditioners to keep ourselves and our pets cool. During the hottest summer days, they simply can’t keep up. I have even suffered from heat-related illness because of the extreme temperatures inside our home. On top of that, running the window units all day costs us about $450 a month in electricity.





Our goal is to install central air conditioning, but before we can do that, we must replace our outdated electrical panel. The cost of upgrading the electrical system and installing central AC is more than we can afford.





We’re asking for help to make our home safe and comfortable again. Any donation, no matter the amount, will help us get closer to replacing the electrical panel and installing central air. Thank you for taking the time to read our story