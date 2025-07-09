Mtoto wa Africa - Sewing Ministry

Mtoto wa Africa means Child of Africa. This is for a sewing ministry for women in Uganda near the Nakivale Refugee Center. They are fleeing DRC or Burundi and arriving here to learn to sew and crochet. This ministry also holds a bi-annual childrens conference for children. The ministry has grown beyond the 8 sewing machines we have provided. We look to add 8 more machines and an addition to the small building. We are not a 401K nonprofit but are looking to join or team with a nonprofit.

Any gift is welcome, a new machine is 500,000 UGX or $130 US Dollars.

Our website is www.mtotowaafrica.org