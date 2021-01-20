Encourage one another with your MIRACLE story

Encourage one another with your MIRACLE story

This project is about God’s Miracles, Signs and Wonders. Our goal is to tell amazing real life true encouters in a creative way and  bring them to the forefront of streaming media. 

Did you know that MIRACLES still happen? It is time for these types of  stories to be shared with the world!  We have interviewed ordinary people who have had extraordinary encounters with God. These incredible stories offer hope, build faith, and present a positive outlook on everyday circumstances.  Each episode will be a reenactment of the subject's real-life journey culminating in God's miracle, sign or wonder and the impact it had on their life. The message will be clear: the same God from our Bible not only lives inside of us today, but He is still very active in our lives and He desires to heal us, protect us, restore us, and give us encounters with His presence.

If you are one of the many that want to help spread the gospel and want to see fresh, new and uplifting stories and a brand new wave to media, we invite you to partner with us on this journey by sowing into this project. The proceeds will help us to release these stories everywhere.  There are countless miracles waiting to be told. Will you help us tell them?

www.mswtoday.com
https://www.youtube.com/c/MiraclesSignsWonders

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
8 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 year ago

Don't give up

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
2 years ago

How can I help to evangelize?

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
3 years ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 years ago

You are marked for a miracle

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 years ago

Women of Vision
$ 20.00 USD
3 years ago

Keep doing what God has called you all to do. Blessings WOV

MSW Today Productions
$ 50.00 USD
3 years ago

God Bless you on your project.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
3 years ago

Get ready for your miracle!

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
3 years ago

I believe

Roy & Adeline Bannerman
$ 100.00 USD
3 years ago

Stacey Alexander Turner
$ 25.00 USD
3 years ago

GOD bless

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 years ago

May God’s Goodness’s be revealed

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 years ago

MaharG Enterprises
$ 25.00 USD
3 years ago

Can’t wait to see this work of God!!

Anonymous
$ 50.00 USD
3 years ago

This is going to be great!

