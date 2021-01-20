Encourage one another with your MIRACLE story

This project is about God’s Miracles, Signs and Wonders. Our goal is to tell amazing real life true encouters in a creative way and bring them to the forefront of streaming media.



Did you know that MIRACLES still happen? It is time for these types of stories to be shared with the world! We have interviewed ordinary people who have had extraordinary encounters with God. These incredible stories offer hope, build faith, and present a positive outlook on everyday circumstances. Each episode will be a reenactment of the subject's real-life journey culminating in God's miracle, sign or wonder and the impact it had on their life. The message will be clear: the same God from our Bible not only lives inside of us today, but He is still very active in our lives and He desires to heal us, protect us, restore us, and give us encounters with His presence.



If you are one of the many that want to help spread the gospel and want to see fresh, new and uplifting stories and a brand new wave to media, we invite you to partner with us on this journey by sowing into this project. The proceeds will help us to release these stories everywhere. There are countless miracles waiting to be told. Will you help us tell them?



Please visit us at:



www.mswtoday.com

or

https://www.youtube.com/c/MiraclesSignsWonders