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MS battle -Help support Krystal and Kerwin

Goal$15,000 USD
Raised$4,809 USD

Fundraiser created byElisha Kline

Fundraiser funds will be received by Judy Friend

MS battle -Help support Krystal and Kerwin

Krystal and Kerwin have been married for 11 years and are the loving parents of two wonderful children, Nicholas and Juleigh.

They are dear friends, and now they find themselves facing a season that has brought unexpected challenges.

Krystal has been courageously battling Multiple Sclerosis (MS), and recently her health took a turn that required hospitalization. As she focuses on healing and recovery, Kerwin has stepped into all the roles of caring for their children, managing the household, and supporting Krystal every step of the way. This is a heavy burden.

Kerwin is a tattoo artist whose livelihood depends on the time he spends in the shop working with clients. Every day he takes away from work to care for his family is time that directly impacts their income. Like many families facing a medical crisis, they are doing their best to navigate the emotional, physical, and financial strain that comes with it.

We hope to rally around Krystal, Kerwin, and their children during this difficult time. Any support will help ease some of the financial burden, allowing Kerwin the flexibility to be where he is needed most—with his wife and children—while Krystal recovers. The recipient of the funds will be sent to Judy Friend, Krystal's mom. Judy will transfer the funds to Krystal and Kerwin, as the funds become available, in order to help them pay for medical expenses, bills and other financial obligations while Krystal is recovering and continuing to seek treatment and care.

Thank you for considering a gift, sharing their story, or keeping this family in your thoughts and prayers. Every act of kindness, no matter the size, will make a meaningful difference for a family that means so much to so many. ❤️


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