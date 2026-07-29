I am currently seeking financial assistance for my Belgian draft horse. His name is Mr. Magoo. He is 20 years old and he and I have spent 18 years together. He is my LOVE.

Unfortunately, Magoo has been diagnosed with lymphoma. He shows no signs other than low red blood cell count. He has not lost weight, he's still eating, no swelling in his legs, no lumps externally. I need to take him down to CSU in Colorado for a second opinion and possibly a blood transfusion. Colorado State University (CSU) is VERY caring and knowledgeable.

I do NOT want to lose him, but I will NOT let him suffer either. I would like a second opinion and any financial help will go strictly for his care.

Thank you.