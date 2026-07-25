Please Support Mr Johnny to Impact Lives !!!

My name is Jonathan Obeng, an educator from Ghana and a father of three wonderful children. I have dedicated my professional life to teaching and helping young people succeed through education. Today, I am humbly asking for your support during one of the most difficult periods of my life.

Several years ago, I accepted a teaching opportunity in Vietnam through a visa-sponsored program. Like many educators who leave home to work abroad, my dream was simple: to build a better future for my family, provide a quality education for my children, support my parents and siblings, and use my skills to make a meaningful difference while earning a stable income.

Unfortunately, circumstances beyond my control changed everything.

Foreign teachers in the public school system where I worked were no longer able to continue teaching due to changes in policy. Since April 2025, I have been without stable employment. Although I was repeatedly assured that teaching opportunities would resume, those promises have never materialized.

Throughout this difficult period, I have done everything within my power to remain hopeful and proactive. I have continued applying for jobs, improving my professional skills, and searching for new opportunities instead of giving up.

I am the eldest son in a family of seven, and many members of my family depend on me for support. Most importantly, I am the father of three children who look to me for stability, guidance, and hope. As a parent, it has been heartbreaking not being able to provide for them in the way I have always wanted.

After months of searching, I have now been presented with a promising employment opportunity in the Netherlands. This opportunity represents much more than a new job, it is a chance to rebuild my life, regain financial stability, and once again provide for my children and loved ones.

I have already completed the required visa arrangements and much of the preparation needed for this journey. The only remaining obstacle is the cost of my airline ticket, which is approximately US$1,400.

I am humbly asking for your support to help me reach this goal. Every donation, regardless of its size, will bring me one step closer to starting this new chapter of my life. If you are unable to contribute financially, simply sharing my story with others would also mean a great deal to me.

Your kindness will not only help one individual travel for work, it will help a father care for his children, enable a son to support his family, and allow an educator to continue doing what he loves most: teaching and making a positive impact in the lives of others.

From the bottom of my heart, thank you for taking the time to read my story. Whether you choose to donate, share my campaign, or keep me in your thoughts and prayers, I am deeply grateful for your compassion and generosity.

May God richly bless you for your kindness and willingness to help others in their time of need.

With sincere gratitude,

Jonathan Obeng

+84344980510

jonathanobeng31@gmail.com