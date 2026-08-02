Mr. And Mrs. Burleson

Hi, everyone! My name is Eric, and I am a preacher of the Gospel in IL, and my fiance is Caleigh, who does social work in the area. We are in the process of planning our wedding and honeymoon, and we would be honored if you would partner with us in making this celebration as amazing as possible.

We are raising funds to afford a photographer and for the ability to get away for a short time following our wedding (mostly covering transportation costs, we would handle recreation and such). Times being what they are, neither of us are able to store away enough money for these things. We would never wish to impose, but if you are so inclined, we would be eternally grateful for your help!