Support the Mpom Family

Hi Friends!

We’re the Mpom family👋🏼

Our little family has been serving together as missionaries in YWAM in Asia for the past four years.

Our motivation and reasons have been incredibly simple:

1. We listen to the voice of God

2. We go where he asks us to go

3. We do what he asks us to do

__________________

Our hearts have been stirred for southeast Asia where our passion is to-

• Practice HOSPITALITY.

• LISTEN to our neighbors with the intentions to develop and meet the needs of our community.

LEAD, ENCOURAGE and PIONEER new opportunities that make a big difference in the daily lives around us.

__________________

One HUGE part of our ministry is running our Discipleship Training School- Our focus is on the youth, giving them a strong biblical platform to launch them into the world and/or into the mission field.

We’ve experienced the impact of this program personally and have seen many lives changed through it, this is why running this 6 month training program has becoming a top priority for us.

___________________

We don’t get paid to do this.

That’s why this year we are focused on building a strong team of ministry partners to stand with us prayerfully and financially as we do the work in this region.

This will allow us to be 100% involved in our ministry without having to worry about our basic needs.

We cannot do what we do alone and nor do we want to as it is put in scripture- “two are better than one”

We want to personally ask you to be a part of this ministry with us.