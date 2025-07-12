Free Dr Robert Young & Support His Release

We, "We The People," are seeking contributions to help get Dr. Robert Young released from prison and back on his feet. We’re donating 100% of contributions, with no fees—every dollar goes to support him and the dedicated volunteer team working tirelessly from the heart, using the laws of equity.

If you’re not familiar with Dr. Young, here’s a brief summary based on his official website (drrobertyoung.com):

Dr. Robert O. Young is a research scientist, published author, and natural health advocate known for his work on the importance of pH balance in the human body. He is the author of the pH Miracle book series and has spent decades promoting a lifestyle centered around alkalizing nutrition, hydration, and detoxification. His mission has been to empower individuals through education and holistic wellness practices.

A group of us—private individuals acting from the heart space—have been working under the laws of equity to bring remedy to this situation. We are asking for your support to continue this work and help donate to the people doing it. They have volunteered countless hours without pay, and this fundraiser is for them.

If any funds remain after Dr. Young's release, 100% of the surplus will go directly to him to help rebuild his life.

▶️ You can watch an unbiased video that helps explain what Dr. Young is going through here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cOYp9Jb4h8U&t

Why This Matters:

This is more than just a fundraiser — it’s a collective act of compassion and support for someone who’s given much of his life to helping others think differently about health. Your contribution will:

- Help fund continued equity-based efforts

- Show support for those working for truth and remedy

- Provide relief and support for Dr. Young upon his return

🙏 Thank you for standing with us. Every dollar is a step toward freedom and healing.