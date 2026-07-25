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Moyer Family Fire Recovery

Goal$100,000 USD
Raised$24,117 USD

Fundraiser created byEmily Bertholic

Fundraiser funds will be received by Andren Moyer

Moyer Family Fire Recovery

Help the Moyer Family Rebuild After the Upriver Fire

On June 16, 2026, the devastating Upriver Fire in Spokane claimed the home of the Moyer family—Chris, Andren, Carson, and Conlin.

With only minutes to escape, they managed to grab just three computers, their personal documents, and a few musical instruments. Their home is a total loss, and Andren’s car was completely destroyed. While we rejoice through our tears that the entire family is safe, we grieve the sudden, overwhelming loss of everything they owned.

A Family That Gives Everything to Spokane

If you live in the Spokane community, chances are your life has been touched by a member of the Moyer family. They are the definition of community pillars, constantly giving their time, talent, and hearts to others:

  1. Andren has provided vital legal aid to countless individuals, serves on the boards of numerous local charities, and was the dedicated president of the Mt. Spokane High School Bandstand for many years. A 30+ year member of Sweet Adelines International, Andren has touched countless lives in the barbershop harmony world.
  2. Chris is a beloved music teacher to innumerable children, donating endless hours to mentor young musicians and guide them toward their potential.
  3. MasterClass Big Band: Both Chris and Andren serve on the board of this incredible nonprofit, which mentors and launches young musicians into their careers. The entire Moyer family pours their hearts into this organization, as performers and mentors.

The Tools of Their Livelihood, Gone

For the Moyers, music isn't just a hobby—it is their livelihood, their passion, and their gift to the world. Carson is a gifted recording artist, and Conlin is a Music Education major at Eastern Washington University.

The fire did not just take their roof; it took the essential tools of their trades. Among the devastating losses are:

  1. Carson’s entire recording studio
  2. Conlin’s university instruments
  3. An extensive collection of professional gear: Drums, an upright bass, guitars, basses, keyboards, a piano, saxophones, and specialized audio equipment.

Replacing professional-grade musical instruments and studio equipment is incredibly costly and difficult, and insurance rarely covers the true value of a lifetime of curated musical tools.

How You Can Help

The Moyers are always the first to show up for others. Now, it is our turn to show up for them.

We want to surround this beloved family with the same generosity they have poured into Spokane for years. Every dollar raised will go directly to Chris, Andren, Carson, and Conlin to help them secure temporary housing, replace clothing and daily essentials, and begin the massive task of rebuilding their lives and replacing their professional musical equipment.

Please consider donating and sharing this page. No amount is too small to help this beautiful family rise from the ashes. Thank you for your love, prayers, and support.


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