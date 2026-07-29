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MovingOwningLiving

Goal$3,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byTammy Smart

MovingOwningLiving

Hi there! My name is Tammy, I'm a 54 yr daughter, mother and grandmother who's trying to make a dream come true. I know this may be a long shot and this isn't a memorial, health issue or natural disaster situation but I was recommended to this platform by someone who felt we had a story to tell. I'm currently on disability and living in a room with my youngest daughter, we hoped would be temporary, however turned out to be longer than expected. We moved to Texas a few years ago and came back to Georgia in 2024. Unfortunately we expected to move into our own place and have our items follow us. But things didn't workout this way. We still have our items in a storage back in Houston and ended up renting a room, because our arrangement coming back didn't workout the way it was planned. Now my daughter and I decided since we have been diligently working so our credit that we would look for a forever home instead of renting an apartment again. We are #12 on a housing wait-list but it's been 2 years now and still living in a room. As you may know the rents and deposits have become so unaffordable for regular rent, but we were presented with the idea of buying a home by a realtor who made me aware of programs for low income families, so we decided to try and buy a home being as though I'm in the low income bracket being on disability. So sense coming back to Georgia I have started rebuilding my credit and helping my daughter to establish her own credit so that we can make this more a reality. However, I have had some health issues and set backs that has put me behind in keeping up with my credit goals, bills had to get paid despite being unable to work part time and my credit cards took the hit. My credit is still in good standing just harder to keep up. My daughter works a fast food job, author she has a certificate in phlebotomy, and had several interviews for jobs, they always decide to go with other candidates. But she's still working and headed towards another degree in the health field. We haven't been able to retrieve our items in Houston yet but plan to once we find a place of our own. We have been able to get an approval on paper but it's just not enough because my score isn't high enough. While I'm working on being that score up so our approval odds go up and we can find a decent home with in our budget, it's just taking longer. I'm appealing to the community for donations to hello bring our balances to zero so that my score and approval amount increase. The lender says if we can get it to a 680 (which I'm at 647) amounts will open up higher. We just need that little push. Remarkably my daughter's score is in the 700's and she's doing well with my guidance at keeping it up there. I'm off course starting from the low and pretty proud of myself for coming from the low 500's to where I'm at now. We were approved for a small amount and the options of funding a move in ready home are very very slim to none. I'm order to get a better chance at acquiring funds from an agency who assists with down payments and closing costs so my score needs to make sense to them. My landlord had been wonderful and patient however we're outgrowing the small room and they have taken on more tenants. They've been very supportive in our journey to owning a home as the wife was also once in our position years ago and successfully grown in building their own home today. She had been very encouraging. I used to get my granddaughter ever summer who lives back north but unable to since our current living arrangement, I would to have her for the summers again. As well as go back to our family traditions with my children. We also need to have our furniture shipped from Houston. I know too some this isn't a ideal situation for fundraising but I thought I would try and see if there's anyone compassionate enough to understand our situation and help us continue our goal. Please if you can help with so much as a dollar a person from 3,000 ppl and spread our campaign it would be so helpful and we would be so grateful.

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