Moving Mountains for Millie

This is Millie! Millie is our miracle baby! She came into our lives after seven years of secondary infertility and is now over 1 year old! She is such an incredibly miraculous blessing; however, she needs your help.

Millie entered the world defying death. Time and time again, God has preserved her life! In the first 2 months of life, we found out Millie has a rare brain malformation called Alobar Holoprosencephaly. With this diagnosis she shouldn’t have made it to birth, let alone 2 months old. This is a diagnosis where part of her brain didn’t develop and the part that did, didn’t develop correctly. This came with a devastating prognosis of 4-6 months. At 2 months old, that wasn’t giving us much time with our sweet miracle baby.

Millie is a miracle! God is using Millie to defy the odds and is breaking through what was previously thought possible for a child with a brain condition like hers. We are currently being seen at NeuroSolutions in Austin, TX, and seeing GREAT improvements. in our sweet girl! Millie is smiling, laughing, talking, playing with toys, holding up her head, eating solids and so much more. We were told Millie would never smile. We were told Millie would never laugh. We were told Millie would never talk. We were told Millie would never play with toys. We were told Millie would never hold her head up. We were told Millie would never eat solids. We were told Millie would never live. All these things, and so much more, we were told Millie would never do. But by God’s grace—her true source of purpose—Millie is. She learned all these things with only two trips to Texas! To hear your baby belly laugh is something I never understood the value of before. We need help in continuing to get Millie the care she needs! And oof if only I’d known what she knows about the goodness of God.

NeuroSolutions is made up of functional neurologists. Because Functional neurology is such a new branch of medicine it isn’t covered by insurance and the costs for treatment are expensive and completely up to us to raise! We’re looking for help as Millie’s treatments are upwards of $40,000 each visit.

Millie is the first patient with her diagnosis to make it to NeuroSolutions for treatment and a medical case study has been started to share her inspiring story. We hope, with the new research done on Millie’s life, we can change the standard for care and life expectancy for children with similar conditions, but we need your help to get there. Thank you for considering a donation towards inspiring doctors and parents around the world to continue fighting for life and to never give up on hope!

“Millie has proven that predictions aren’t always destiny. She’s a powerful reminder to never let anyone define your outcome.” – Dr. Crawford | NeuroSolutions.

Bill & Meg Longhenry | Mobile: (727) 380-1204 | Email: MovingMountainsforMillie@gmail.com