Hello! We are the Trodick family—a humble, hardworking family from a small town in Montana. Brittany serves as a part-time Kids' Director at a local church, and Jake is self-employed.

For the last 13 years, we have dedicated ourselves to walking in faith, committed to the path that God has set before us. We may not have much, but our hearts are filled with gratitude for the blessings we do have.

Recently, Jake received a life-changing opportunity: a job offer in another state, one that promises benefits—something we’ve never had—and a retirement fund, which would offer our family long-term security.

The challenge we face is the cost of relocating. MOVING IS HARD.

That’s why we’re reaching out today: We humbly ask for your help. Any financial support you can offer would go directly toward securing our future and enabling us to take this important step toward rebuilding our lives.

We promise that any assistance will be used responsibly and will not go to waste. In the future, we intend to pay it forward, doing all we can to help others and make a positive impact in our new community.

With this new job, we will have the chance to build a better future. Your generosity would make all the difference.

We’ll be sure to keep you updated on our journey, and our family will never forget your kindness.

Thank you for considering our request, and for being part of our story.

With deep gratitude,

The Trodick 6