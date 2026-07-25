Moving to be safer

I have lived in an apartment for 2 years now and I am stuck in a very unhealthy environment.Since new owners have taken over the state of the apartments is failing. And after 5 months no one is in the office, the maintenance woman has yelled at me (shes quite scary) and I still have no idea who the owners are. This past week the bathroom ceiling started leaking again( this time through the light socket) and now I have a hole in the ceiling. The baseboards on the other side are starting to turn colors and there is mold growing in the ceiling. I have reached out to everyone even the news and no one is willing to help. At this point I will break my lease I just need to get my girls into a safe place. I don't know where to turn and the churches here have others to help in worse situations. I know times are tough but any help would be a blessing and greatly appreciated. Thank you for staying and reading may God bless you.