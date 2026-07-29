I'm 20yo and have solo income. Apartment prices are through the roof and I need a roof of my own before winter. I have the majority saved up for an apartment, but I'm in need of obtaining a reliable winter vehicle as well to safely get me to and from work. I don't have any other funds, and trying to do this all alone has been difficult. I appreciate anyone who helps out. Every little bit does add up and every little bit has a huge amount of thanks and appreciation attached to it.