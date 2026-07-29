Moving need help

Hello there

My name is Shareena I'm a mother of 6. They're all out on their own except my youngest daughter lives with me who starts College this September 🙏🏽

I'm still living in my old apartment which is extremely unsafe. I have a new apartment but I haven't been able to find anyone to help me move. I don't have a driver's license to rent a U-Haul. I actually live 2 min walk from U-Haul location.

Or hire movers who have their own truck I don't have money to pay anymore because I spend on groceries. I'm asking for $700 because I spent all my money on first and last month's rent. We don't have much I've been looking for work so when we finally get moved in I can get some groceries and household stuff. If anyone has a way to help me out I'll be forever grateful 🥲 🙌🏽 🙏🏽🩷🌷